PM commitment to boost partnership with Australia

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Australia, particularly in the fields of agriculture, livestock, and the export of high-quality meat.

He made these remarks during a farewell meeting with Australia’s outgoing High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, who called on the prime minister at the PM House.

The prime minister praised Hawkins for his efforts in promoting bilateral relations and acknowledged Australia’s role in fostering cooperation with Pakistan.

He also requested Australian support in deploying agricultural experts to aid Pakistan’s efforts in modernising its agricultural and livestock sectors.

Highlighting recent progress on economic reforms, Prime Minister Sharif said his government was focused on achieving long-term economic stability.

“The reforms we have initiated are crucial steps towards stabilizing our economy, and we remain dedicated to advancing this agenda in the coming months,” he stated.

He also lauded Australia’s constructive role in international peace efforts, particularly in the Middle East, reflecting Islamabad’s appreciation of Canberra’s global engagement.

In response, High Commissioner Hawkins expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his tenure. He praised Pakistan’s growing diplomatic outreach and economic progress under Prime Minister Sharif’s leadership.

“The partnership between Pakistan and Australia is founded on mutual respect and shared interests, and I am confident this collaboration will continue to grow,” Hawkins said.

