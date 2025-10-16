BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 15, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Oct-25      10-Oct-25      09-Oct-25      08-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102993       0.103175       0.102946
Euro                              0.84975       0.850397       0.851929       0.852883
Japanese yen                    0.0048231     0.00480445     0.00480628      0.0048164
U.K. pound                       0.975708       0.975369       0.981028        0.98393
U.S. dollar                      0.735523       0.735129       0.733726       0.733537
Algerian dinar                 0.00564268     0.00564291     0.00563992     0.00564249
Australian dollar                0.476619       0.482833       0.484846       0.481494
Botswana pula                   0.0550907      0.0554287      0.0553963      0.0552353
Brazilian real                    0.13379       0.135035       0.137063       0.137312
Brunei dollar                    0.566528       0.566268       0.566978       0.566307
Canadian dollar                  0.523653       0.525092        0.52409       0.525758
Chilean peso                  0.000768042    0.000774823    0.000771166    0.000762822
Czech koruna                      0.03496      0.0350078      0.0350261      0.0350221
Danish krone                     0.113779       0.113885       0.114096       0.114224
Indian rupee                   0.00828378     0.00828856     0.00826384     0.00826145
Israeli New Shekel                              0.225915       0.226319       0.223708
Korean won                     0.00051518     0.00052438
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4076                       2.40172         2.4011
Malaysian ringgit                0.174068       0.174139       0.174096       0.173845
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160765      0.0160663      0.0161779       0.015916
Mexican peso                    0.0397108      0.0396153      0.0399133      0.0399798
New Zealand dollar               0.420977        0.42303       0.425011       0.422407
Norwegian krone                 0.0721809      0.0728233      0.0732905      0.0734455
Omani rial                        1.91293                       1.90826        1.90777
Peruvian sol                     0.214877       0.214323       0.212921
Philippine peso                 0.0126385      0.0126847      0.0126293      0.0126037
Polish zloty                     0.199345       0.199883       0.200149       0.200316
Qatari riyal                     0.202067                      0.201573       0.201521
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196139                       0.19566        0.19561
Singapore dollar                 0.566528       0.566268       0.566978       0.566307
Swedish krona                    0.076984      0.0772526      0.0775397       0.077793
Swiss franc                      0.914943       0.912184       0.916241       0.917151
Thai baht                       0.0225234      0.0224474       0.022509      0.0225891
Trinidadian dollar               0.108997       0.108792       0.108304       0.108499
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200279                      0.199789       0.199738
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183244      0.0183009       0.018318      0.0183233
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories