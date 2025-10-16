WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 15, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Oct-25 10-Oct-25 09-Oct-25 08-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102993 0.103175 0.102946 Euro 0.84975 0.850397 0.851929 0.852883 Japanese yen 0.0048231 0.00480445 0.00480628 0.0048164 U.K. pound 0.975708 0.975369 0.981028 0.98393 U.S. dollar 0.735523 0.735129 0.733726 0.733537 Algerian dinar 0.00564268 0.00564291 0.00563992 0.00564249 Australian dollar 0.476619 0.482833 0.484846 0.481494 Botswana pula 0.0550907 0.0554287 0.0553963 0.0552353 Brazilian real 0.13379 0.135035 0.137063 0.137312 Brunei dollar 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978 0.566307 Canadian dollar 0.523653 0.525092 0.52409 0.525758 Chilean peso 0.000768042 0.000774823 0.000771166 0.000762822 Czech koruna 0.03496 0.0350078 0.0350261 0.0350221 Danish krone 0.113779 0.113885 0.114096 0.114224 Indian rupee 0.00828378 0.00828856 0.00826384 0.00826145 Israeli New Shekel 0.225915 0.226319 0.223708 Korean won 0.00051518 0.00052438 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4076 2.40172 2.4011 Malaysian ringgit 0.174068 0.174139 0.174096 0.173845 Mauritian rupee 0.0160765 0.0160663 0.0161779 0.015916 Mexican peso 0.0397108 0.0396153 0.0399133 0.0399798 New Zealand dollar 0.420977 0.42303 0.425011 0.422407 Norwegian krone 0.0721809 0.0728233 0.0732905 0.0734455 Omani rial 1.91293 1.90826 1.90777 Peruvian sol 0.214877 0.214323 0.212921 Philippine peso 0.0126385 0.0126847 0.0126293 0.0126037 Polish zloty 0.199345 0.199883 0.200149 0.200316 Qatari riyal 0.202067 0.201573 0.201521 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196139 0.19566 0.19561 Singapore dollar 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978 0.566307 Swedish krona 0.076984 0.0772526 0.0775397 0.077793 Swiss franc 0.914943 0.912184 0.916241 0.917151 Thai baht 0.0225234 0.0224474 0.022509 0.0225891 Trinidadian dollar 0.108997 0.108792 0.108304 0.108499 U.A.E. dirham 0.200279 0.199789 0.199738 Uruguayan peso 0.0183244 0.0183009 0.018318 0.0183233 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

