WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 15, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Oct-25 10-Oct-25 09-Oct-25 08-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102993 0.103175 0.102946
Euro 0.84975 0.850397 0.851929 0.852883
Japanese yen 0.0048231 0.00480445 0.00480628 0.0048164
U.K. pound 0.975708 0.975369 0.981028 0.98393
U.S. dollar 0.735523 0.735129 0.733726 0.733537
Algerian dinar 0.00564268 0.00564291 0.00563992 0.00564249
Australian dollar 0.476619 0.482833 0.484846 0.481494
Botswana pula 0.0550907 0.0554287 0.0553963 0.0552353
Brazilian real 0.13379 0.135035 0.137063 0.137312
Brunei dollar 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978 0.566307
Canadian dollar 0.523653 0.525092 0.52409 0.525758
Chilean peso 0.000768042 0.000774823 0.000771166 0.000762822
Czech koruna 0.03496 0.0350078 0.0350261 0.0350221
Danish krone 0.113779 0.113885 0.114096 0.114224
Indian rupee 0.00828378 0.00828856 0.00826384 0.00826145
Israeli New Shekel 0.225915 0.226319 0.223708
Korean won 0.00051518 0.00052438
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4076 2.40172 2.4011
Malaysian ringgit 0.174068 0.174139 0.174096 0.173845
Mauritian rupee 0.0160765 0.0160663 0.0161779 0.015916
Mexican peso 0.0397108 0.0396153 0.0399133 0.0399798
New Zealand dollar 0.420977 0.42303 0.425011 0.422407
Norwegian krone 0.0721809 0.0728233 0.0732905 0.0734455
Omani rial 1.91293 1.90826 1.90777
Peruvian sol 0.214877 0.214323 0.212921
Philippine peso 0.0126385 0.0126847 0.0126293 0.0126037
Polish zloty 0.199345 0.199883 0.200149 0.200316
Qatari riyal 0.202067 0.201573 0.201521
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196139 0.19566 0.19561
Singapore dollar 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978 0.566307
Swedish krona 0.076984 0.0772526 0.0775397 0.077793
Swiss franc 0.914943 0.912184 0.916241 0.917151
Thai baht 0.0225234 0.0224474 0.022509 0.0225891
Trinidadian dollar 0.108997 0.108792 0.108304 0.108499
U.A.E. dirham 0.200279 0.199789 0.199738
Uruguayan peso 0.0183244 0.0183009 0.018318 0.0183233
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
