BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends lower on profit-booking

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei fell on Friday on profit-booking ahead of a long weekend, with reports after the close that the Komeito party would leave the ruling coalition, renewing political uncertainty.

The Nikkei fell 1.01 percent to 48,088.8, but still notched its best week in more than a year, rising 5 percent, helped by a sharp jump in Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing.

The broader Topix slipped 1.85 percent to 3,197,59.

After the market closed, Japan’s local media reported that the Komeito party will leave the ruling coalition with the LDP, casting uncertainty over the LDP’s ability to govern as Sanae Takaichi takes over the party.

The Nikkei jumped this week, after Takaichi won the party’s leadership election and placed on course to become the next prime minister, boosting expectations of renewed fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy.

“It was natural that investors wanted to book profits after the sharp rally,” Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory market analyst Shuutarou Yasuda said.

“But worries that whether Takaichi can successfully secure coalition partners are growing. The stocks rose on expectations of Takaichi’s fiscal spending, but if the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) can not form a solid coalition, Takaichi’s plans may not go ahead.”

