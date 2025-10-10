India’s Kotak Mahindra halts new investments in silver ETF amid shortage

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (KMAMC) has temporarily suspended fresh lump-sum and switch-in investments into the Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund, effective October 10, 2025, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This is primarily due to a shortage of physical silver in the domestic market that lifted premium sharply above benchmark prices, Kotak said.

The statement added that silver is trading at a premium relative to international prices.

Spot silver hit a record high of $51.22 per ounce on Thursday, surpassing the $51 per ounce level for the first time.

Kotak Mahindra Bank to issue 7-year infra bonds

In India, the world’s biggest silver consumer, silver premium over official domestic prices jumped as much as 10% on Thursday because of strong investment demand ahead of a key festival and limited supplies, bullion dealers said.

“Kotak Silver ETF is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund replicating/tracking price of Silver, which reflects the domestic price of silver. Therefore, the premium in domestic silver prices directly impacts the valuation of the Scheme,” the company said.

It added that the suspension is temporary in nature and will continue only until further notice in this regard.

A large number of silver imports are expected to arrive next week, which will increase supply and bring premiums down to more normal levels, said a bullion dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.