Pakistan car sales jump 67% YoY to 17,174 units in Sept 2025

KARACHI: Car sales in Pakistan jumped 67% year-on-year (YoY) to 17,174 units in September 2025, according to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) data, with analysts attributing the increase to a stable macroeconomic environment, introduction of more variants, lower interest rates, easing inflation reading, and improving consumer sentiment.

The sales surged 22% in the month under review compared to the previous month of October 2025.

The month-on-month (MoM) growth in September 2025 was primarily driven by strong sales in two key variants; HCAR’s Civic and City models, which rose 183% to 1,977 units, and Pak Suzuki’s Ravi, which recorded a 190% increase to 1,722 units.

“We expect positive momentum to continue in auto sales in FY26 due to lower interest rates and pipeline of new models to be launched by companies across different engines.” auto sector analyst at Topline Securities, Myesha Sohail said in commentary.

Breaking down the segments, the 1,300cc and above category saw a 26% MoM increase, with sales increasing to 6,224 units. Additionally, the below 1,000cc segment recorded a 19% MoM increase, with sales reaching 5,439 units. However, the 1,000cc segment experienced a 17% MoM decrease, totaling 433 units.

Cumulatively, the sales rose 53% to 42,267 units in the first quarter of current fiscal year 2025-26 compared to 27,585 units in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Company wise sales

Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) posted the highest growth with sales rising 82% YoY and 2.15x MoM to 2,307 units in September 2025. City and Civic models rose 73% YoY and 2.8x MoM to 1,977 units while BRV and HRV models rose 2.6x YoY but down 12% MoM to 330 units in Sep 2025.

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) recorded 79% YoY and 26% MoM growth to 8,997 units in September 2025, with Alto sales increasing yet again by 50% YoY and 13% MoM, showing the high demand. Cultus/Swift/Ravi also saw 7.3x/2.3x/4.3x YoY growth.

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) reported a 73% YoY and 36% MoM rise to 1,429 units, which included sales of the newly launched HAVAL H6 PHEV variant.

Hyundai Nishat recorded 56% YoY growth but a 3% MoM decline to 1,175 units in September 2025. Indus Motor Company (INDU) posted 33% YoY rise while same is down by 7% MoM to 3,152 units.

Two and three wheelers sales increased by 21% YoY and 7% MoM totaling to 158,941 units in September 2025. This takes 1QFY26 sales to 432,000 units, a 35% YoY rise.

Atlas Honda (ATLH), the maker of the popular CD70 bike, recorded its highest-ever monthly sales at 136,000 units in September 2025.

Tractor sales dropped 27% YoY and 21% MoM to 790 units in September 2025.

The decline came amid “weak farm economics, further aggravated by recent floods,” according to auto sector analyst at Arif Habib Limited, Menka Kirpalani.

Truck and bus sales surged 2.6x YoY and 24% MoM to 824 units in September 2025, marking an 88-month high. This takes 1QFY26 sales to 1,864 units a 2x rise from 926 units in 1QFY25.