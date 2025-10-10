BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-10

Metals, IT drive India shares higher

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:44am

MUMBAI: Indian shares rose on Thursday, with stronger base metals prices boosting metal stocks, while information technology companies ticked higher ahead of the quarterly results of Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s top software-services exporter.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.54 percent higher at 25,181.8 and the BSE Sensex added 0.49 percent to 82,172.1.

All 16 major sectors advanced, while the broader small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Metal stocks added 2.2 percent and was the biggest gainer among major sectors, as base metals prices rose on supply concerns from major mines, including Freeport’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

Heavyweight IT index rose 1.1 percent, taking its gains to about 6 percent in six sessions, with analysts citing attractive valuations despite a tepid earnings outlook for the sector. Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.1 percent ahead of its September-quarter earnings report due later in the day.

Indian shares BSE Sensex Nifty 50 index

Comments

200 characters

Metals, IT drive India shares higher

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories