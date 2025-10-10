Metals, IT drive India shares higher

MUMBAI: Indian shares rose on Thursday, with stronger base metals prices boosting metal stocks, while information technology companies ticked higher ahead of the quarterly results of Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s top software-services exporter.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.54 percent higher at 25,181.8 and the BSE Sensex added 0.49 percent to 82,172.1.

All 16 major sectors advanced, while the broader small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Metal stocks added 2.2 percent and was the biggest gainer among major sectors, as base metals prices rose on supply concerns from major mines, including Freeport’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

Heavyweight IT index rose 1.1 percent, taking its gains to about 6 percent in six sessions, with analysts citing attractive valuations despite a tepid earnings outlook for the sector. Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.1 percent ahead of its September-quarter earnings report due later in the day.