LHC suspends sentence in honey-trapping case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended the sentence of a woman Amna Arooj convicted in a case of honey-trapping and kidnapping of playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar and ordered her release on bail.

Earlier, Arooj’s counsel argued that playwright Qamar had gone to meet her himself, but the trial court ignored the prosecution’s evidence and arguments.

The lawyer contended that the conviction had been handed down contrary to the facts. He asked the court to suspend the sentence and release the accused on bail. An antiterrorism court had sentenced Arooj and two others to seven years in the case. Arooj’s appeal against the conviction is still pending before the court.

