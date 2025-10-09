BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
CNERGY 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CPHL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.96%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 244.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
GCIL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
HUBC 216.00 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.09%)
KEL 7.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.5%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.6%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
SSGC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.02%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 166,133 Increased By 866.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 51,122 Increased By 304.6 (0.6%)
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Oil prices edge up on worries about Russian output

Published October 9, 2025

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose about 1 percent to a one-week high on Wednesday on worries the US and Europe would keep sanctions on Russia for longer due to Moscow’s lack of progress on a peace deal with Ukraine, and on lingering support from the announcement of a smaller-than-expected output hike from the OPEC+ producer group next month.

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.3 percent, to USD66.31 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 93 cents, or 1.5 percent, to USD62.66.

That put Brent on track for its highest close since September 30 and WTI on track for its highest close since September 29. In Russia, a top Russian diplomat said the impetus to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, which emerged after a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in August, had proven to be largely exhausted.

Analysts have said a peace deal would likely allow more Russian oil to flow to global markets. Russia was the second-biggest crude producer in the world after the US in 2024, according to US energy data. Despite sanctions, Russia has been gradually raising its oil production and was close last month to meeting its OPEC+ output quota, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

OPEC+ includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia.

Moscow’s energy sector has been under serious strain in the past two months due to a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil and gas infrastructure, mainly targeting oil refineries. Oil markets were up about 2 percent so far this week after OPEC+ announced a smaller-than-expected output increase for November.

“The bare minimum that OPEC+ decided to get away with on Sunday still provided some support,” PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga said in a note on Wednesday. OPEC+ agreed to raise its output targets for November by 137,000 barrels per day on growing concerns about a looming glut in the oil market, sources from the group told Reuters.

Oil markets held gains despite a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories last week.

The US Energy Information Administration said energy firms added 3.7 million barrels of crude into inventories during the week ended October 3. That compares with the 1.9-million-barrel build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and the 2.8-million-barrel build market sources said the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade group cited in its figures on Tuesday.

