ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Aleema

Fazal Sher Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former premier Imran Khan, in a case registered under terrorism charges linked to the November 26 protests in federal capital.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the warrants after Aleema Khan failed to appear before the court during the hearing of the case registered at Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad Police Station. The court also directed police to arrest and produce her before it at the next hearing.

At the start of the hearing, her lawyers Faisal Malik and Hasnan Sumbal, sought an exemption from her personal appearance. However, the government prosecutor Zaheer Shah objected to the plea, arguing that the lawyers had not submitted a power of attorney and therefore had no legal standing to represent the accused.

He said that under Section 22 of the Legal Practice and Bar Council Act, they have no right of audience before the court. “This is a bogus application and beyond their authority,” he said.

Agreeing with the prosecution, the court rejected Aleema Khan’s exemption request and ordered the issuance of bailable arrest warrants for her.

The hearing was adjourned until October 11.

Meanwhile, the same court heard two cases registered at Hasan Abdal Police Station against Senator Azam Swati, who is currently on interim bail in both matters.

During the proceedings, Swati requested the court to allow him inspection and copies of the prosecution evidence.

However, the prosecutor Zaheer Shah opposed the request, arguing that under Section 265-C of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), case documents and copies can only be provided after the framing of charges. He added that an accused on interim bail is not entitled to receive such copies at this stage.

The prosecutor further contended that no law or judicial precedent supports the provision of case copies to an accused before charges are framed.

Shah also told the court that the accused had already submitted a written statement to the investigation officer on November 8, 2024, and that Swati is a nominated accused in the FIR, fully aware of the allegations against him.

He urged that the accused should participate in court proceedings while on interim bail.

Agreeing with the prosecution’s arguments, the court dismissed Swati’s application but extended his interim bail until October 28.

