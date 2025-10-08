BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
Punjab Govt launches mega housing initiative

Recorder Report Published October 8, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a mega housing initiative envisaging the construction of 57,000 residential units equipped with solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting facilities, and modern amenities of international standards.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Housing Department said on Tuesday that the project aims to provide quality and affordable housing to low-income families across the province. All units will be constructed under the supervision of the department to ensure cost efficiency and adherence to quality standards.

In the first phase, 20,000 houses will be built across Punjab on 41 identified sites. The government has approved the transfer of selected land parcels to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency for implementation.

Housing units will be developed on government land in 24 districts and allotted to deserving families on easy instalment plans. Under the project design, 22 sites in 16 districts have been allocated for 250-square-foot houses, 11 sites in five districts for three-storey units of 530 square feet, and eight sites in three districts for four-storey units of 550 square feet.

The spokesperson added that the project will be completed within five years. Each unit will include solar power and rainwater harvesting systems, with strict monitoring and quality control mechanisms in place at every stage of construction.

Developed in collaboration with the World Bank and the private sector, the project will provide all essential facilities to ensure a comfortable and sustainable living environment. The Affordable Housing Project forms part of the government’s broader strategy to materialise Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for inclusive and people-centric development.

