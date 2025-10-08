BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 95.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.43%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (0.99%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PTC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 65.6 (0.38%)
BR30 55,698 Increased By 233.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 166,342 Increased By 168.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 51,114 Decreased By -35 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

ATC permits legal team to meet IK

Fazal Sher Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:16am

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted permission to the legal team of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan to meet with him for legal consultation in connection with the GHQ attack and May 9 cases.

ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the cases at a makeshift courtroom set up inside Adiala Jail, following the Punjab government’s decision to withdraw its earlier notification that had shifted the trial to a regular ATC courtroom, approved Khan’s lawyer’s petition seeking to allow them to meet with their client.

During the hearing, despite being summoned, Khan did not appear before the court. Jail staff conveyed the court’s message to him, to which he reportedly responded that he was getting ready before coming to the court.

The prosecution team, witnesses, and defence lawyers were present during the hearing. The defence counsel requested that the court permit them to meet with their client for consultation and instructions.

The court approved the request. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 20 and did not record the testimony of any prosecution witnesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court

Comments

200 characters

ATC permits legal team to meet IK

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories