ATC permits legal team to meet IK

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted permission to the legal team of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan to meet with him for legal consultation in connection with the GHQ attack and May 9 cases.

ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the cases at a makeshift courtroom set up inside Adiala Jail, following the Punjab government’s decision to withdraw its earlier notification that had shifted the trial to a regular ATC courtroom, approved Khan’s lawyer’s petition seeking to allow them to meet with their client.

During the hearing, despite being summoned, Khan did not appear before the court. Jail staff conveyed the court’s message to him, to which he reportedly responded that he was getting ready before coming to the court.

The prosecution team, witnesses, and defence lawyers were present during the hearing. The defence counsel requested that the court permit them to meet with their client for consultation and instructions.

The court approved the request. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 20 and did not record the testimony of any prosecution witnesses.

