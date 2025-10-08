Maryam inaugurates new sanitation fleet

LAHORE: “The dream has come true… this is ‘Suthra’ Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif as she launched the world’s largest Solid Waste Management Program, designed to serve 15 crore people across the province. She inaugurated a new sanitation fleet for all districts of Punjab, providing 700 state-of-the-art waste management vehicles and machines to improve cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Chief Minister Punjab during the ceremony, unveiled ‘Suthra’ Punjab Book and officially launched ‘Suthra’ Punjab website. She handed over keys of the new sanitation fleet to Chief Secretary and commissioners. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, she wore a sanitary worker’s jacket to express solidarity with the sanitary staff. Sanitary staff warmly welcomed her, chanted slogans to which she responded by waving back.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected newly procured modern machinery at Fortress Stadium including high-pressure jetting machines for deep sewer cleaning, sewer suction units, de-silting machines for clearing blockages, winching machines for removing solid waste and advanced tractor-trolleys for rapid waste transfer. The event also featured a documentary firm and a theme song highlighting the vision of ‘Suthra’ Punjab, along with an engaging storytelling session depicting its journey towards making cleaner, greener Punjab.

