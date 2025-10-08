BML 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BOP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
CPHL 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.8%)
DCL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.44%)
DGKC 248.39 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (1.89%)
FCCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FFL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
HUBC 212.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.15%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.65%)
NBP 216.60 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (0.88%)
PAEL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 198.49 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PREMA 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
PRL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
PTC 32.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.14%)
SNGP 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
SSGC 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,502 Increased By 94.7 (0.54%)
BR30 55,848 Increased By 382.9 (0.69%)
KSE100 166,758 Increased By 584.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 51,272 Increased By 123.1 (0.24%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

Maryam inaugurates new sanitation fleet

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: “The dream has come true… this is ‘Suthra’ Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif as she launched the world’s largest Solid Waste Management Program, designed to serve 15 crore people across the province. She inaugurated a new sanitation fleet for all districts of Punjab, providing 700 state-of-the-art waste management vehicles and machines to improve cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Chief Minister Punjab during the ceremony, unveiled ‘Suthra’ Punjab Book and officially launched ‘Suthra’ Punjab website. She handed over keys of the new sanitation fleet to Chief Secretary and commissioners. In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, she wore a sanitary worker’s jacket to express solidarity with the sanitary staff. Sanitary staff warmly welcomed her, chanted slogans to which she responded by waving back.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected newly procured modern machinery at Fortress Stadium including high-pressure jetting machines for deep sewer cleaning, sewer suction units, de-silting machines for clearing blockages, winching machines for removing solid waste and advanced tractor-trolleys for rapid waste transfer. The event also featured a documentary firm and a theme song highlighting the vision of ‘Suthra’ Punjab, along with an engaging storytelling session depicting its journey towards making cleaner, greener Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Solid Waste Management Program

Comments

200 characters

Maryam inaugurates new sanitation fleet

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Malaysia intends to expand palm oil exports

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories