Lt-Gen Malik to continue serving as ISI chief

NNI Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence Director General, Lt Gen Asim Malik will reportedly continue to serve on his incumbent post.

Sources said that Lt Gen Malik, who is also the country’s national security adviser, was appointed to the post of the ISI chief in September 2024, replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

Lt Gen Malik is considered one of the best officers of the Pakistan Army.

The ISI chief was given the additional charge of the NSA back in May. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated that Lt Gen Asim Malik would hold the additional charge of the national security adviser with immediate effect. The posting came amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack.

Before being appointed as the ISI director general, Lt Gen Malik served as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In October 2021, the then Major General Asim Malik was promoted to lieutenant general and appointed adjutant general of the army. Gen Malik previously served in the Balochistan infantry division and commanded the Waziristan infantry brigade, according to PTV News.

It stated that the ISI DG had received a Sword of Honour during his course. Aside from that, Gen Malik has worked as the chief instructor at the National Defence University in Islamabad and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

The military officer graduated from Fort Leavenworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

