JI urges people to participate in anti-Israel rallies

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called on people to take part in nationwide protests and solidarity demonstrations on Tuesday, October 7, coinciding with the second anniversary of Hamas’s “Operation Al-Aqsa” and the Global Day of Protest against Israeli aggression.

The party says that these demonstrations will commence at 11 a.m. in major cities, including Karachi, to denounce the “US-sponsored Israeli terrorism” and to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.

