BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-04

Wall St hits intraday records as AI boost, cooling job market firm rate-cut bets

Reuters Published October 4, 2025

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes hit record intraday highs on Friday, driven by AI optimism and signs of a cooling labor market that strengthened the case for interest-rate cuts and put them on track for weekly gains.

The stock moves underscored a relentless equities rally despite the federal government shutdown stretching to a third day and clouding visibility into economic data.

Enthusiasm around AI has helped underpin sentiment this week and markets have also historically shrugged off shutdowns.

However, some analysts warned a prolonged impasse could weigh on the economy.

“The longer the shutdown drags out, the greater the potential for lost output and consumption thanks to the disruption in activity,” said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

A survey by the Institute for Supply Management showed the services employment index contracted for the fourth consecutive month. A weak stand-in for the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls report, the survey is nonetheless gaining prominence amid a data blackout caused by the shutdown.

“We may be flying blind for the foreseeable future as far as official government data goes, but the mosaic continues to confirm the growing downside risks to the labor market,” Melson said.

Bank of America Global Research also pulled forward its forecast for the next rate cut to October from December.

At 11:51 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 429.83 points, or 0.92 percent, to 46,949.30, the S&P 500 gained 30.27 points, or 0.45 percent, to 6,745.67, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 52.20 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,896.25.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index also hit an intraday record high and was last up 1.4 percent.

The S&P 500 tech sector rose 0.4 percent, while healthcare added 1.4 percent and was on track for its best week since June 2022.

Communication services shares on the S&P 500 fell 0.55 percent, dragged by losses in Meta Platforms and Alphabet, which were down 1.55 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

A gain in banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which rose 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, boosted the Dow.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he was hesitant to commit to a series of rate cuts with inflation still running above the target.

Investors will also scrutinize comments from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson later in the day.

In corporate news, Applied Materials fell 2.7 percent after the chip-equipment maker forecast a USD600 million hit to fiscal 2026 revenue on broader semiconductor export curbs.

Shares of USA Rare Earth hit a record high and were last up 18.4 percent after CEO Barbara Humpton told CNBC the company was “in close communication” with the White House.

BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners is in talks to acquire Macquarie-backed Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at USD40 billion, Reuters reported, highlighting the clamor around AI infrastructure.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 141 new highs and 19 new lows.

Wall Street AI

Comments

200 characters

Wall St hits intraday records as AI boost, cooling job market firm rate-cut bets

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories