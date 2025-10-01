Sri Lankan shares rise for fifth straight month

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in information technology and consumer staples stocks, as the benchmark index logged its fifth consecutive monthly gain.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.5 percent to 21,778.60, rising for eleventh straight session.

Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC and Paragon Ceylon PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 21 percent and 19.8 percent, respectively

Sri Lanka’s Colombo consumer price index was up 1.5 percent year-on-year in September after rising 1.2 percent in August, the statistics department said.