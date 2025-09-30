BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
US stocks near flat as market eyes govt shutdown risk

AFP Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 07:22pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets girded for a possible partial US government shutdown over an impasse on budget talks between political leaders.

A White House meeting Monday with congressional leaders ended without a breakthrough, raising the odds of a shutdown at midnight.

Analysts say a shutdown will not significantly affect the US economy unless it is prolonged. But a closure would delay the release of key economic data, including the September jobs report, which is supposed to come out Friday.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 46,344.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent to 6,656.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 22,555.66.

“Normally shutdowns don’t mean anything to the market,” said CFRA’s Sam Stovall, adding that a closure means “an additional piece of uncertainty.”

CoreWeave jumped 14.8 percent after disclosing a deal to provide cloud computing capacity for artificial intelligence ventures under a $14.2 billion agreement through December 2031, according to a securities filing. Meta dropped 1.6 percent.

