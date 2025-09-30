Sri Lankan shares gains

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a tenth straight session, lifted by gains in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose nearly 0.4 percent to 21,676.30 Carson Cumberbatch Plc was the biggest boost to the CSE All-Share index, rising 12.2 percent

Trading volume declined to 131.7 million shares from 148.1 million in the previous session

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 4.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD14.1 million), compared with 6.02 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 77.8 million rupees in the equity market, while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 4.19 billion rupees, data showed.