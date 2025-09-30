BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Markets Print 2025-09-30

Sri Lankan shares gains

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a tenth straight session, lifted by gains in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose nearly 0.4 percent to 21,676.30 Carson Cumberbatch Plc was the biggest boost to the CSE All-Share index, rising 12.2 percent

Trading volume declined to 131.7 million shares from 148.1 million in the previous session

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 4.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD14.1 million), compared with 6.02 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 77.8 million rupees in the equity market, while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 4.19 billion rupees, data showed.

