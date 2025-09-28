BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Markets Print 2025-09-28

Soy futures slightly up

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished slightly higher on Friday but posted a second weekly loss after China made large purchases of Argentine cargoes this week, snubbing US supplies. Wheat and corn futures closed lower.

Soybeans came under pressure this week from China’s lack of demand for the US crop due to tit-for-tat tariffs in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

US soybean farmers have been shut out of China, their top export market, during this harvest season as Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs have made their crops prohibitively expensive for Chinese buyers.

After Buenos Aires briefly suspended grain export taxes this week, around 40 Argentine soybean cargoes were registered for export in November and December, mostly headed to China, two traders told Reuters.

These purchases directly eat into the prime US marketing season. On Thursday, Argentina reinstated export taxes. “That news has been digested and the taxes have been implemented, so soybeans should have seen the bulk of selling from that news item,” said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

CBOT November soybeans SX25 ended 1-1/2 cents higher at USD10.13-3/4 per bushel. The contract dropped about 1.1 percent for the week. When asked if China would purchase US soybeans, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said Washington should remove tariffs on Chinese products that Beijing considered unreasonable.

The advancing US soy and corn harvests put further supply pressure on futures prices, though doubts over the size of corn yields have lent support to that market.

soybean soybean crop

