BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-27

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 26, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Sep-25      24-Sep-25      23-Sep-25      22-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102381       0.102448       0.102302        0.10235
Euro                             0.856526       0.857382        0.85835       0.858082
Japanese yen                     0.004907       0.004934                      0.004914
U.K. pound                       0.981112       0.982058       0.983358       0.983324
U.S. dollar                      0.729641       0.729314       0.727847       0.728361
Algerian dinar                   0.005631       0.005642       0.005631        0.00563
Australian dollar                0.481198       0.483171       0.479578       0.480208
Botswana pula                    0.055015       0.055282       0.054952       0.054991
Brazilian real                   0.136588       0.137332       0.137182       0.136267
Brunei dollar                    0.566579       0.567825       0.567522        0.56695
Canadian dollar                  0.523904       0.524951       0.526205       0.527187
Chilean peso                     0.000765       0.000765       0.000762       0.000766
Czech koruna                     0.035247       0.035306       0.035415       0.035388
Danish krone                     0.114754       0.114871       0.114995        0.11497
Indian rupee                     0.008229       0.008217       0.008202       0.008263
Israeli New Shekel               0.218194
Korean won                       0.000523       0.000523       0.000522       0.000523
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39305        2.39355        2.38873        2.38846
Malaysian ringgit                0.173209       0.173626         0.1734       0.173007
Mauritian rupee                  0.015981       0.016045       0.015991       0.015887
Mexican peso                     0.039556        0.03957       0.039723       0.039567
New Zealand dollar                0.42425
Norwegian krone                  0.073276       0.073355       0.073539       0.073324
Omani rial                        1.89764        1.89679        1.89297        1.89431
Peruvian sol                                    0.208197       0.208254       0.208163
Philippine peso                   0.01271       0.012773       0.012742       0.012742
Polish zloty                     0.201031       0.201168       0.201899       0.200899
Qatari riyal                     0.200451       0.200361       0.199958       0.200099
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194571       0.194484                       0.19423
Singapore dollar                 0.566579       0.567825       0.567522        0.56695
Swedish krona                    0.077524       0.077697       0.078112       0.077658
Swiss franc                      0.917211       0.917376       0.918651       0.917678
Thai baht                        0.022692        0.02283       0.022858       0.022881
Trinidadian dollar               0.108061                      0.107655       0.107899
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198677       0.198588       0.198188       0.198328
Uruguayan peso                   0.018307       0.018286       0.018247       0.018268
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories