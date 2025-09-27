WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 26, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Sep-25 24-Sep-25 23-Sep-25 22-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102381 0.102448 0.102302 0.10235 Euro 0.856526 0.857382 0.85835 0.858082 Japanese yen 0.004907 0.004934 0.004914 U.K. pound 0.981112 0.982058 0.983358 0.983324 U.S. dollar 0.729641 0.729314 0.727847 0.728361 Algerian dinar 0.005631 0.005642 0.005631 0.00563 Australian dollar 0.481198 0.483171 0.479578 0.480208 Botswana pula 0.055015 0.055282 0.054952 0.054991 Brazilian real 0.136588 0.137332 0.137182 0.136267 Brunei dollar 0.566579 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695 Canadian dollar 0.523904 0.524951 0.526205 0.527187 Chilean peso 0.000765 0.000765 0.000762 0.000766 Czech koruna 0.035247 0.035306 0.035415 0.035388 Danish krone 0.114754 0.114871 0.114995 0.11497 Indian rupee 0.008229 0.008217 0.008202 0.008263 Israeli New Shekel 0.218194 Korean won 0.000523 0.000523 0.000522 0.000523 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39305 2.39355 2.38873 2.38846 Malaysian ringgit 0.173209 0.173626 0.1734 0.173007 Mauritian rupee 0.015981 0.016045 0.015991 0.015887 Mexican peso 0.039556 0.03957 0.039723 0.039567 New Zealand dollar 0.42425 Norwegian krone 0.073276 0.073355 0.073539 0.073324 Omani rial 1.89764 1.89679 1.89297 1.89431 Peruvian sol 0.208197 0.208254 0.208163 Philippine peso 0.01271 0.012773 0.012742 0.012742 Polish zloty 0.201031 0.201168 0.201899 0.200899 Qatari riyal 0.200451 0.200361 0.199958 0.200099 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194571 0.194484 0.19423 Singapore dollar 0.566579 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695 Swedish krona 0.077524 0.077697 0.078112 0.077658 Swiss franc 0.917211 0.917376 0.918651 0.917678 Thai baht 0.022692 0.02283 0.022858 0.022881 Trinidadian dollar 0.108061 0.107655 0.107899 U.A.E. dirham 0.198677 0.198588 0.198188 0.198328 Uruguayan peso 0.018307 0.018286 0.018247 0.018268 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025