WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 26, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 25-Sep-25 24-Sep-25 23-Sep-25 22-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102381 0.102448 0.102302 0.10235
Euro 0.856526 0.857382 0.85835 0.858082
Japanese yen 0.004907 0.004934 0.004914
U.K. pound 0.981112 0.982058 0.983358 0.983324
U.S. dollar 0.729641 0.729314 0.727847 0.728361
Algerian dinar 0.005631 0.005642 0.005631 0.00563
Australian dollar 0.481198 0.483171 0.479578 0.480208
Botswana pula 0.055015 0.055282 0.054952 0.054991
Brazilian real 0.136588 0.137332 0.137182 0.136267
Brunei dollar 0.566579 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695
Canadian dollar 0.523904 0.524951 0.526205 0.527187
Chilean peso 0.000765 0.000765 0.000762 0.000766
Czech koruna 0.035247 0.035306 0.035415 0.035388
Danish krone 0.114754 0.114871 0.114995 0.11497
Indian rupee 0.008229 0.008217 0.008202 0.008263
Israeli New Shekel 0.218194
Korean won 0.000523 0.000523 0.000522 0.000523
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39305 2.39355 2.38873 2.38846
Malaysian ringgit 0.173209 0.173626 0.1734 0.173007
Mauritian rupee 0.015981 0.016045 0.015991 0.015887
Mexican peso 0.039556 0.03957 0.039723 0.039567
New Zealand dollar 0.42425
Norwegian krone 0.073276 0.073355 0.073539 0.073324
Omani rial 1.89764 1.89679 1.89297 1.89431
Peruvian sol 0.208197 0.208254 0.208163
Philippine peso 0.01271 0.012773 0.012742 0.012742
Polish zloty 0.201031 0.201168 0.201899 0.200899
Qatari riyal 0.200451 0.200361 0.199958 0.200099
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194571 0.194484 0.19423
Singapore dollar 0.566579 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695
Swedish krona 0.077524 0.077697 0.078112 0.077658
Swiss franc 0.917211 0.917376 0.918651 0.917678
Thai baht 0.022692 0.02283 0.022858 0.022881
Trinidadian dollar 0.108061 0.107655 0.107899
U.A.E. dirham 0.198677 0.198588 0.198188 0.198328
Uruguayan peso 0.018307 0.018286 0.018247 0.018268
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
