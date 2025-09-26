BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Markets Print 2025-09-26

CBoT soybean futures end steady

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans edged higher on Thursday as the ending of an Argentine export tax waiver helped prices edge away from a six-week low fuelled by a flurry of Chinese purchases of Argentine crop.

Corn rose on reports of smaller-than-expected US yields, while wheat ticked higher as it recovered from contract lows.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6 percent at USD10.15-1/2 a bushel by 1214 GMT, moving away from Tuesday’s six-week low of USD10.05.

Argentina has re-applied temporarily suspended export taxes after reaching a sales cap of USD7 billion, Argentina’s ARCA fiscal agency said on Wednesday.

Chinese importers rushed in to make Argentine soybean purchases during the tax suspension, reinforcing China’s shift towards South American soybeans as it shuns the US crop amid a wider trade dispute with Washington. “This will keep prices under pressure, but the downside is limited from current levels,” an agricultural broker in Australia said of US soybeans. The market will get an update on demand from weekly US export sales data later on Thursday.

The advancing US soybean and corn harvests have also created some supply pressure, though increasing doubts over the size of corn yields has lent some support to the cereal market.

soybean soybean crop

