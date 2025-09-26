BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-26

MYT for 2022-23 to 2024-25: Three-fold UoSCs hike by NGCP draws Nepra’s concerns

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has raised serious concerns over a threefold increase in Use of System Charges (UoSCs) by the National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGCP) under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for 2022-23 to 2024-25.

According to the company’s petition, it has sought Rs 117 billion for FY 2022-23, Rs 170 billion for FY 2023-24, and Rs 209 billion for FY 2024-25 under revenue requirements. Additionally, the company has requested Rs 8.9 billion per month under UoSC. If approved, this increase will translate to an additional Re 1 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for consumers.

During a recent public hearing, the Nepra appeared dissatisfied with the NGCP’s justification for the steep hike.“What happened that caused a threefold increase in Use of System Charges? We don’t like asking childish questions, but why should consumers pay for the company’s inefficiency?” questioned Nepra members.

Adding to the controversy, the NGCP included in its application a penalty it had to pay after losing a legal case to Star Power Company. The company argued that court fees, lawyer fees, and a Rs 2 billion fine were incurred due to the case’s outcome.

“If you were at fault, then why should the burden be passed onto consumers?” asked Sheikh Rafique Ahmad, NEPRA Member (Technical).

The long-delayed CASA-1000 project also came under scrutiny.

“We’ve been hearing about the CASA-1000 project for the past 20 years — what happened to it?” asked Arif Bilwani, a participant.“We don’t know when this project will be completed,” admitted NGCP officials.“Let it be made part of the record that the company doesn’t know the project’s status,” the Nepra stated.

The Nepra further questioned the relevance of the project, citing the current electricity surplus in the country.“We already have surplus electricity — what’s the point of importing more power?” a member asked NGCP representatives responded that the project could eventually enable Pakistan to export electricity to Central Asian countries.

“When we have major transmission issues within the country, especially between the North and South, how will we export power so far?” Nepra countered.

According to NGCP, the project is now expected to be completed by 2028. Power from Dasu and Tarbela-5 would feed into this system. However, concerns were raised about whether such expensive electricity could find buyers.

“Who will buy such costly electricity?” asked Bilwani.“Under the CASA-1000 agreement, Pakistan will supply electricity at 9 cents per unit,” said an NGCP official.

He also clarified that only two transmission lines were affected during the recent floods, with six poles falling.

Rehan Javed from Karachi highlighted that the company is seeking Prior Year Adjustments (PYAs) amounting to Rs 9.5 billion for FY23, Rs 38.5 billion for FY24, and a staggering Rs 92.8 billion for FY25 — a tenfold increase over three years.“PYAs are meant to reconcile forecasts with actuals, but here they are being used as a revenue stream,” he noted.

The petition also shows other income of Rs 5.2–7.0 billion, which has not been fully netted off from revenue requirements. Additionally, forex losses of Rs 2.5 billion in FY23 are being passed on to consumers, while forex gains of Rs 892 million in FY24 are excluded. “The approach is simple: losses are socialized, gains are not,” Javed added.

Depreciation charges are projected at Rs 15.3 billion for FY23, Rs 16.4 billion for FY24, and Rs 18.7 billion for FY25. However, some NEPRA documents acknowledge that part of this depreciation is for unapproved investments — costs that are being shifted to consumers.

Demand figures in the petition also raised eyebrows. Average monthly demand is listed as 26,158 MW in FY23, dropping to 25,287 MW in FY24, and then bouncing back to 26,179 MW in FY25 — a trend not supported by actual system data.

“The consumers are already paying Rs 17.06 per unit in capacity charges. Loading inflated UoSC on top of that will only suppress demand and worsen the circular debt,” warned Javed.

Tanveer Barry, representing the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, criticized the delay in filing the revenue requirement petition. “Why did the National Grid Company file this petition so late, covering three years at once? The NEPRA issued hearing notices to DISCOs, but no CEO attended or submitted objections. Does this mean there are no issues in the power sector, or are DISCOs simply not interested?” he asked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

nepra power sector Multi Year Tariff NGCP UoSCs

Comments

200 characters

MYT for 2022-23 to 2024-25: Three-fold UoSCs hike by NGCP draws Nepra’s concerns

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories