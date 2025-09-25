BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Global healthcare market: Haroon highlights county’s potential

Tahir Amin Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan has a potential to secure a prominent place in global healthcare market, as the country’s pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of its 250 million people.

He was speaking at the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and the 4th Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025), organised by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA). The event brought together leading exporters, industry leaders, policymakers, and international experts.

Addressing the participants, Haroon Akhtar said industrial policy and regulatory reforms form the foundation of Pakistan’s economic future. He noted that pharmaceutical exporters were acting as the country’s “ambassadors,” promoting Pakistan’s name globally.

According to available figures, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports touched a record USD 457 million in the last fiscal year — the highest in two decades — registering 34 percent growth. At the Export Awards, the top 50 exporters were honoured for their contributions.

“The government stands firmly with the pharmaceutical industry. Our policies are aimed at strengthening the sector while ensuring availability of affordable and quality medicines for people,” Haroon Akhtar said, while urging the adoption of global best practices to enhance competitiveness.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, who also attended the summit and awards ceremony, congratulated the exporters, describing them as the “torchbearers of Pakistan’s growing stature in international markets.”

Calling the sector’s transformation a matter of national pride, Gilani pointed to the early adoption of artificial intelligence, digital health platforms, and advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as supportive measures such as reduced duties on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and the launch of PharmEx Pakistan.

He assured the industry of Parliament’s full support through better legislation, conducive policies, and encouragement of research and development.

