Chairman PCB inaugurates ‘Talent Hunt Programme’ for schools

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools 2025-26’ Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism that this initiative will help find raw talent, who can go onto represent Pakistan in the future.

Speaking at a ceremony here at the Crescent Model Higher Secondary (CMHS) School on Tuesday, Mohsin Naqvi said, “The PCB is delighted to inaugurate and practically set in motion the Talent Hunt Programme for schools across all the provinces in Pakistan. Our goal is to unearth new cricket stars from the youth. I hope that we can find raw talent from this initiative who can go onto represent Pakistan in the future.” He said, “It is a vital step towards expanding our net for talent scouting and fast tracking of young talent not just through the usual structure but also from educational institutes across Pakistan.”

He also said, “I’m happy that we are beginning this tournament from my own alma mater. This programme under the umbrella of the PCB will create a superb sporting culture and environment among students and crucially they will get the opportunity to carve a professional cricket career along with their studies.”

Chairman PCB also distributed kits among the players from two schools and the Tournament’s trophy was also unveiled during the ceremony.

Member PCB Board of Governors Anwar Ghani, Managing Trustees Crescent Model Higher Secondary School Mian Saleem Altaf, Principal Rabia Najam, President LCCA Khawaja Nadeem, Secretary and DG Sports Punjab were also present.

A total of seven matches got underway on the opening day of the tournament in Lahore – where 31 schools are participating - including the fixture between CMHS School and Crescent Grammar School, where the inauguration ceremony took place.

