Normal water flows in rivers of Punjab: PDMA

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

LAHORE: The water flow in the rivers of Punjab is normal, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman said. The water level is lowering considerably in the flood hit areas and people are returning to their houses. The PDMA is taking concrete measures for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in collaboration with other concerned departments, the spokesman added.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited flood hit areas of Bahawalnagar to review the ongoing flood relief activities. She visited flood relief camp established in Technical College Bahawalnagar and inquired about the facilities being provided to the flood affected people in the camp. She also visited the school temporarily established for the floods affected children and interacted with them.

On this occasion, District Administration Bahawalnagar gave detailed briefing to the Punjab Chief Minister about the ongoing rescue and relief operation and situation in the flood hit areas.

