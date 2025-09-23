BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-23

Stocks fall in Europe as automakers weaken

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

FRANKFURT: European stocks slipped on Monday, pressured by automakers despite gains in tech and mining, while Madrid’s benchmark closed at its lowest in over a week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell as much as 0.4 percent before closing 0.1 percent lower, weighed down by defensive stocks such as Unilever and Nestle.

Spanish banks dragged Madrid’s benchmark 1.2 percent down to its lowest since September 10.

Porsche sank over 8 percent, its worst performance in nearly three years, after the carmaker warned of delays in electric vehicle rollouts and trimmed its 2025 outlook. It helped to send the autos index to an over one-month low.

“The re-basing of (Porsche’s) guidance may be the last but leaves the turnaround a drawn-out affair with product cycle and brand challenges,” Jefferies analysts said in a note. Shares of Porsche-parent Volkswagen, which also cut its 2025 profit outlook, fell 7.1 percent.

Euro zone banks dipped 0.9 percent, with Spain’s Sabadell down 3.9 percent after bigger rival BBVA said it raised its bid for the bank by 10 percent to 3.39 euros per share. BBVA also fell 2.6 percent.

Heavyweight Roche limited losses on the STOXX 600. The drugmaker rose 2.3 percent after signalling its ambition to join Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk at the top of the booming weight-loss market.

Technology stocks also helped to stem losses, climbing 0.8 percent. Chipmakers ASML and ASMI advanced 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

European miners added 1.4 percent, with UK-listed precious metal miner Fresnillo among the top gainers with a 4.6 percent rise as gold prices surged to an all-time high.

Other top miners including Glencore and Rio Tinto were up 2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Investors weighed comments from at least five Federal Reserve officials, many of whom questioned the need for more US interest rate cuts with inflation still above target and the labor market holding firm. Investors looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday, following last week’s 25-basis-point cut.

Meanwhile, European traders await fresh flash PMI data for September on Tuesday.

