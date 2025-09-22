BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares flat as tech gains counter automaker losses

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 12:33pm

European shares held steady on Monday as losses in automakers offset rising technology stocks, while investors awaited comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 553.9 points by 0707 GMT, with Spanish stocks lagging regional bourses, down 0.9%.

Germany’s Porsche fell 4.7% after the luxury carmaker slashed its 2025 profit outlook as it dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand.

Shares of Porsche-parent Volkswagen, which also cut its 2025 profit outlook, slid 4.5%.

Technology stocks climbed 0.9%, with chipmakers ASML and ASMI advancing 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

European shares poised to end event-packed week higher

Fugro dropped 11.9% after the Dutch geo-data specialist withdrew its annual forecast, citing “significant changes” in market conditions in recent weeks.

Later in the day, commentary from at least five Fed officials including New York Fed President John Williams and newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran would be on the radar.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares flat as tech gains counter automaker losses

Strong start at equities, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

95% Pakistan builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Oil climbs as tensions flare in Europe, Middle East

Trump’s H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry’s playbook

Read more stories