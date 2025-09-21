BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
‘70.8pc Pakistanis have installed cybersecurity protection solutions’

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

ISLAMABAD: An international cyber security company Friday disclosed survey results that 70.8 percent of respondent Pakistanis have cybersecurity protection solutions installed on their devices.

A recent Kaspersky survey entitled “Cybersecurity in the workplace: Employee knowledge and behaviour”, revealed that Pakistanis mostly use multiple devices for work including mobile phones/tablets and 70.8 percent of respondents acknowledged having cybersecurity protection solutions installed on all devices. The survey showed that 7 percent of those surveyed don’t know if their devices are protected or not.

Within the past 12 months, nearly 50 percent of respondents in the Pakistan region admitted to using their work devices for personal purposes (watching movies/ YouTube, playing games, shopping, holiday bookings, etc.), 49.5 percent connected work devices to public Wi-Fi networks, 22 percent lost their devices and 23 percent had their devices stolen. These figures underline the need for a cyber hygiene mindset and security solutions for all endpoints, as each of them present cybersecurity risks to a business.

Personal use of work devices can lead to the installation of unauthorized apps or exposure to malicious websites, increasing the chance of malware infections or data leaks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

