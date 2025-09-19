Sri Lankan shares gain

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and financial stocks. The CSE All-Share index rose 0.91 percent to 20,965.26, gaining for a third straight session.

Hunter & Company PLC and Bansei Royal Resorts Hikkaduwa PLC were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 23.7 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 254.6 million shares from 238.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD22.7 million) from 6.61 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 606.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.74 billion rupees, data showed.