RAAST network expansion: CDC takes KTrade on board

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) has expanded its RAAST Aggregator Platform by onboarding KTrade Securities Limited, a move aimed at widening access to instant digital fund transfers for retail investors.

The agreement was signed at CDC House by Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Badiuddin Akber, and CEO of KTrade Securities Limited, Mahmood Ali Shah Bukhari.

Through CDC’s integration of the instant payment system, investor fund transfers that once faced delays are now settled within minutes. Each investor sub-account is assigned a unique RAAST Investment ID in IBAN format, enabling direct and secure settlement of funds from an investor’s bank account to their brokerage account.

Officials said the onboarding of KTrade Securities will particularly benefit thousands of retail investors, who form a significant portion of the brokerage’s client base. The facility is expected to improve accessibility and boost investor confidence by allowing them to move funds instantly into the market and respond swiftly to investment opportunities.

