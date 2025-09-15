BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-15

Gold expected to attract buyers during dips

Asad Rizvi Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 07:07am

The capping of US/Eurozone tariffs to 15% is reasonable and has given the European Central Bank (ECB) the opportunity to pause. Consequently, the ECB has chosen to maintain its deposit rates at 2% for the third consecutive time since mid-2024.

The ECB looks confident regarding the current inflation levels and has decided not to commit to any specific actions in the medium term; instead, it will remain flexible and base its decisions on the data regarding inflation, assessing conditions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Many economists remain skeptical that the cycle of rate cuts has reached its conclusion.

ECB President Lagarde hinted that the ECB might be through with rate reductions, but she was cautious not to fully endorse that notion.

In parallel, the ECB has revised its growth forecast for 2025 upwards to 1.2% from 0.9%, although a slowdown to 1% is anticipated for 2026. This has contributed to a recovery of the European currency. The next ECB meeting is scheduled for October 30.

In a significant development, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported last week that the US labour market was considerably weaker from April 2024 to March 2025 than previously indicated, with 911,000 jobs added, falling short of the decade-long average of one million. This suggests that tariffs may be negatively impacting businesses to some extent, making operations more challenging due to elevated prices for consumers. Despite this, US corporate earnings remain robust.

Meanwhile, the FOMC meeting is approaching this week to decide on policy matters. Given the current dovish conditions, a 25 basis-point cut is already factored into expectations, with some anticipating a 50 basis-point cut. However, one key factor markets shouldn’t overlook is that inflation remains high, complicating the decision for a more significant rate cut to meet the administration’s calls for a larger reduction.

In the meantime, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to lower its interest rate, while the Bank of England may refrain from doing the same due to inflationary pressures. Recent data has presented a mixed to weak picture of economic activity.

Specifically, manufacturing production declined, contrary to expectations of slight increases. However, construction output has shown signs of improvement, and the service sector has experienced growth.

This suggests that the Bank of England may choose to wait until December before taking any action.

Last week, gold reached a historic high of $ 3,650, fulfilling my annual projection made on April 21, 2025, in Business Recorder.

For the remainder of the year, gold is expected to attract buyers during dips, driven by several favorable factors. Ongoing uncertainties in the financial markets, stemming from the conflict between the Federal Reserve and the US administration over interest rates, tariffs, geopolitical instability and more importantly Central Bank buying of gold for its portfolio will continue to play a significant role.

Gold may experience occasional corrections but is likely to rebound and test new highs throughout the year. On the downside, a drop below $ 3,510 could lead to a deeper decline toward $ 3,470. Conversely, a breakout above $ 3,740 could propel gold towards $ 3,810.

WEEKLY OUTLOOK — Sept 15-19

GOLD @ US$ 3643— has support near US$ 3602. A break below this level could lead to a drop to US$ 3575. On the upside a clear break of 3682 will encourage for US$ 3710

EURO @ 1.1734— The Euro may still advance, but it must maintain 1.1640 in order to reach 1.1810-20. A break above this level could push it to 1.1860.

GBP @ 1.3558— Pound Sterling will find it difficult to rise unless it surpasses 1.3640. A drop below 1.3450 could lead it down to 1.3390.

JPY @ 147.67— Dollar needs to hold the support level at 146.70, but breaking past 148.60 is essential for a rise to 149.10, otherwise, it could fall to 146.10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asad Rizvi

The writer is former Country Treasurer of Chase Manhattan Bank. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

He tweets @asadcmka

Gold ECB gold rates USD global currencies

Comments

200 characters

Gold expected to attract buyers during dips

Pakistan’s first-ever TDRC begins operations

Pakistan govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Oil holds gains as investors eye impact from attacks on Russian energy facilities

Textile, apparel exports: Pakistan Textile Council raises its concern at slump

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

State Bank’s MPC to meet today

Five-year used vehicles: TPB okays commercial import with 40pc extra duty

Sales tax digital integration: FBR likely to extend deadline

Think tank EPBD advocates for reduction in Pakistan’s interest rate

US delivers flood relief assistance to Pakistan

Read more stories