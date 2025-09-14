BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Bird vaccination camps set up

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

HYDERABAD: In view of the recent rains and the flood situation in the Indus River, under the supervision of Deputy Director Poultry Production Matiari, Dr. Hidayatullah Memon, poultry production camps were set up by his department at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, and Bhanoth embankments.

In these camps, domestic birds such as hens, pigeons, and other pet birds belonging to people coming from the reverie areas and residents of the villages around the embankments were vaccinated. Along with this, through mobile teams, free medicines and treatment facilities are also being provided to domestic hens and other pet birds in rural areas.

So far, more than 14,500 vaccinations for the prevention of various diseases have been administered and sick birds have been treated. It was informed that Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr. Mubarak Jatoi, also inspected the camps established by the Poultry Production Department, where he was given a detailed briefing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

