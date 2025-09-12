Pak Secretariat: CDA opens new parking facility

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened a new parking facility at the Pak Secretariat, offering space for over 1,000 vehicles to ease long-standing congestion faced by government employees, visitors, and citizens.

CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during his visit, said the project would reduce traffic jams and save time, making the area more organized and accessible. Spanning 133,729 square feet, the facility is part of CDA’s plan to modernize the capital’s infrastructure.

Randhawa directed improvements to the Jamia Mosque parking area and announced plans for additional parking projects across Islamabad to meet the city’s growing traffic needs. He also stressed maintaining security, lighting, and cleanliness for a safe and user-friendly environment.

