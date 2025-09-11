BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
PTI slams registration of new FIR against Aleema

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly criticised the registration of a new FIR against Aleema Khan, the sister of the party’s jailed founding chairman, Imran Khan, terming the move politically motivated.

In a statement, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram alleged that the case – which also names senior PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha and several others – is part of what it called an ongoing campaign of political victimisation.

The first information report (FIR), originally registered on September 8, includes charges under sections 506, 147, 149, 382, and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

PTI claimed that anti-terrorism clauses were later added, accusing authorities of misusing legal provisions to escalate the charges.

The party alleged that individuals named in the case, who had initially appeared before ordinary courts, were later taken before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) without prior notice – a move PTI described as a manipulation of the judicial process.

Akram further alleged that the Punjab Police and the provincial administration, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, were repeatedly registering what he described as baseless FIRs against PTI leaders and members of Imran Khan’s family.

PTI also defended Aleema Khan, stating that she was being targeted for her vocal support of her brother and for conveying his message to masses.

The party reiterated its support for Aleema Khan, describing her as a “dignified and courageous lady” who, it said, is not involved in politics but has been vocal against the “unlawful” incarceration of her brother.

Meanwhile, the PTI also strongly condemned an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar, terming it a violation of international law and the sovereignty of the Qatari state.

The party described the incident as a cowardly assault on Palestinian leadership and a flagrant breach of the UN Charter, and called the attack an act of aggression that undermines regional stability and global peace.

It accused Israel of repeatedly committing atrocities and what it described as acts of genocide against the Palestinian people, portraying Israel’s actions as those of a terrorist syndicate and a destabilizing force in the region.

Calling for a unified response, the PTI urged the Muslim world to develop a joint strategy aimed at deterring further acts of aggression.

