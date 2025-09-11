Navy ramps up flood rescue operations

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy has intensified relief and rescue efforts in flood-stricken areas across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deploying emergency response teams (ERTs) to evacuate stranded residents and provide essential humanitarian assistance.

According to the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy), hovercrafts and boats have been mobilized in Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Shikarpur districts of Sindh, enabling the evacuation of 4,335 people and more than 125 livestock. The hovercrafts, capable of manoeuvring over land, water, and swampy terrain, are proving vital in reaching isolated communities cut off by rising floodwaters.

Rescue operations are underway in several flood-hit villages and towns, including Ali Wahan, Alif Kacha, Bachal Shah Miani, Haji Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, and Soomro Goth in Sukkur; Jam Ali Chachar and KK Bundh in Kashmore; Soomro Panvari in Pano Aqil; Ghumro Goth in Shikarpur; and Shank Bund in Ghotki. Beyond these districts, Navy teams are extending operations to Kasur, Rajanpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Sujawal, Buner, Shangla, and Mingora.

Alongside evacuations, the Navy is assisting in the safe transfer of household goods and fertilizer stocks, while also distributing food rations, providing medical aid, and ensuring access to essential medicines. These operations are being coordinated closely with local civil administrations.

The Pakistan Navy said the timely response reflects its firm resolve to stand with the nation during natural disasters, vowing to continue rescue and relief activities until the safety of all affected citizens is secured.

