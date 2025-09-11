JI chief congratulates Islamic Chhatra Shibir winning DU election

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has congratulated Islamic Chhatra Shibir (Islami Jamiat Talaba) on its sweeping victory in the Dhaka University student union elections.

Expressing views on X, he said this was the first time in Bangladesh’s history that the entire panel of Shibir won with a decisive majority.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman noted that rival panels enjoyed the backing of India-aligned forces, yet Shibir emerged victorious, which he termed a remarkable achievement. He expressed hope that this triumph would not only strengthen the struggle for students’ and youth rights but also help the people of Bangladesh free themselves from Indian influence and open a new chapter of progress and development.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief also praised the interim government of Bangladesh for holding transparent and peaceful student union elections despite difficult circumstances, calling it a creditable step towards strengthening democratic traditions.

