ECP notifies Sanaullah as returned candidate to Senate

ISLAMABAD: The electoral body has notified Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah as a returned candidate to Senate on a general seat from Punjab, subject to the outcome of a case pending in Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the seat on which he is elected.

“ln pursuance of Section 124 of the Elections Act, 2017, and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby publishes the name of the returned candidate to the Senate of Pakistan against a general seat from Punjab province, which fell vacant due to disqualification of ex-senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, for the remaining term of office which will expire on 11 March 2027, subject to the outcome of the W.P.No.49263 of 2025 titled ‘Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary Vs Federation of Pakistan and others’ pending before the Lahore High Court,” a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) read on Wednesday.

Chaudhary from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently moved the LHC, challenging his disqualification and seeking postponement of the Senate election on the said seat. However, the LHC allowed a by-election on this seat while the case remains pending in the said court.

Sanaullah won the by-election that was held on Tuesday.

On 28 July this year, the ECP disqualified Chaudhary following his conviction at the hands of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha on 22 July in a case registered against him in connection with the 9 May riots.

