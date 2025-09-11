Professional conduct and behaviour: NA body directs training for Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has directed the Islamabad Police to initiate training programmes on professional conduct and behaviour in a bid to improve policing standards.

The committee met with MNA Muhammad Afzal in the chair at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The NA body took up a question of privilege raised by MNA Sabheen Ghouri against an Islamabad Police official. After deliberations, the committee directed the initiation of training programmes on professional conduct and behaviour to ensure improved policing standards.

The concerned police official tendered an apology to the member, which was accepted, and the matter was accordingly disposed of.

The committee deferred the amendments moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA to rule 2, 247, insertion of new rule 39B, and in rule 43, rule (4) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The committee considered the Question of Privilege raised by MNA Dr. Darshan against the Member (Administration) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad. The CDA official tendered an apology before the committee; however, in the absence of the mover, further consideration of the matter was deferred.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Chudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Waseem Qadir, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Shagufta Jumani, Khawaja Izharul Hassan (via video link), and Naeema Kishwer Khan. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, also attended the meeting.

