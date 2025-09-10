President stresses safeguarding food security

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for taking urgent measures to safeguard the country’s food security following the devastation by recent floods.

He was talking to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The President underscored the need to safeguard farmers, ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential commodities, and promote modern, climate-resilient farming practices.

He expressed confidence that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research would continue strengthening productivity, improving storage and distribution systems, and building long-term resilience in the agriculture sector.

Former Federal Minister and Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate, Sherry Rehman, was also present during the meeting.

