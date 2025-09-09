BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-09

Tax exemptions: Alternative measures helped bridge revenue gap, says FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has admitted that the revenue shortfall on account of tax exemptions/concessions granted to different sectors/areas has been compensated through alternative revenue collection measures covering development levies, surcharges, cesses, and other similar charges.

According to the “Tax Expenditure Report-2025” issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday, tax expenditures may not fully reflect the actual revenue foregone by the government as a result of policy measures implemented through various tax laws. Governments have a range of tools and methods for collecting tax revenues and granting concessions. The revenue lost under a particular tax regime may not represent a complete loss, as the government could offset this shortfall through other forms of levies that may not fall strictly under the categories of tax or customs duty. Examples of such alternative revenue collection methods include development levies, surcharges, cesses, and other similar charges.

The report stated that eliminating a tax expenditure measure may not directly translate into the estimated revenue in the real world, as the relationship between tax expenditure and its cost estimate is often more “dynamic” than a simple, linear conversion into revenue. Removing a tax expenditure measure can have broader economic implications, particularly on the size of industries and the overall level of economic activity. In practice, people and businesses tend to take advantage of any discounts or exemptions offered to them. The withdrawal of a tax incentive in a particular industry might lead businesses to exit that sector or shift their operations to industries with more favorable tax conditions, ultimately resulting in a decline in revenue.

Additionally, the elimination of a specific tax expenditure could impact consumption levels, particularly if the good or service in question has “price-elastic demand.” If the removal of taxrelief increases the price of a good or service, consumers may reduce their consumption, leading to lower revenue collection than initially expected. In this way, the actual revenue outcome could be contrary to the anticipated increase, highlighting the complex and often unintended consequences of changing tax policies, the report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR tax exemptions

Comments

200 characters

Tax exemptions: Alternative measures helped bridge revenue gap, says FBR

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories