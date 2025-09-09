Sri Lankan shares settle lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, as losses in information technology and healthcare offset gains in energy stocks. The CSE All-Share index fell 0.41 percent to 20,905.83.

Bansei Royal Resorts Hikkaduwa and Amana Takaful Life were the top percentage losers on the index, down 8.8 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 197.9 million shares from 306.7 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.44 million) from 5.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 214.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.01 billion rupees, the data showed.