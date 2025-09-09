BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-09-09

European shares end higher amid all eyes on French no-confidence vote

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

FRANKFURT: European shares finished higher on Monday, while French stocks also rose as investors stayed calm in the run-up to a no-confidence vote later in the day that lead to the ouster of the country’s fifth prime minister in three years.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a vote of no-confidence on Monday, at a time when the continent’s second-largest economy struggles to rein in its debt. France also faces its first of many credit rating reviews later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.52 percent higher at 552.04 points at the close, and France’s CAC 40 index closed up 0.78 percent.

Despite the day’s gains, French equities have underperformed the STOXX index so far this year, pressured by rising longer-dated bond yields, which have hit multi-year highs on concerns over debt-fuelled fiscal spending.

The collapse of Bayrou’s minority government would deepen France’s problems as Europe seeks unity over Russia’s war in Ukraine, an increasingly dominant China, and trade tensions with the United States.

“Persistent political uncertainty in the euro zone’s second-largest economy could be problematic, but we’re not there yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

“There are still quite a few uncertainties, and that’s not being fully priced in at the moment, but I don’t think the market’s panicking about it either.”

France’s 30-year government bond yield was down 4.4 bps at 4.336 percent. It hit 4.523 percent, its highest since June 2009, earlier this month.

Most sectors on STOXX 600 ended in the green, led by the retail which rose 1.8 percent. Construction and materials followed by adding 1.7 percent.

Banks climbed 1.5 percent, recouping some of last week’s losses after weak US jobs data solidified expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Fed will announce its next policy decision on September 17.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will release its monetary policy verdict on Thursday, with economists expecting no change to interest rates as inflation hovers near the central bank’s target of 2 percent and policymakers assess the potential impact of US tariffs on the euro zone economy.

