Brazil’s 2025/26 soybean planting kicks off

SAO PAULO: Farmers in Brazil have started to plant their 2025/26 soybean crop, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday, which noted that one year ago sowing had not yet begun.

Sowing was starting timidly in Parana state, in the south of the nation, covering 0.02% of the total projected area to be planted with soybeans this season in Brazil.

Brazilian soybean production in 2025/26 is expected to total 180.92 million tons, a 5.3% increase over the previous season’s harvest, which was 171.84 million tons, according to Safras & Mercado, another consultancy.

Safras estimates soy farmers in Brazil, the world’s largest producer and exporter, will sow an area equivalent to 48.21 million hectares (119.129 million acres), representing a 1.2% rise from the previous year.

Brazilian farmers have also begun planting their first corn of the 2025/26 season, AgRural said.