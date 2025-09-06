In Pictures: Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated with religious fervour

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated with great religious fervour and solemnity across the nation today.

The day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), dawned with 31 gun salute in the federal capital, and a 21 gun salute in all provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.

While, streets, buildings and roundabouts have been decorated with lights and green flags to mark the religious occasion.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a public holiday today, in honour of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).

An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Faisalabad on September 5, 2025. Photo: APP

Streets sparkle with colourful lights as the city prepares for 12th Rabi ul Awwal, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Karachi on September 5, 2025. Photo: APP

Two-year-and-two-month-old Saffa, looks on from the shoulder of her grandfather, Altaf Hussain, as they visit an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi on September 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Muslim devotees carrying religious flags take part in a procession to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Lahore on September 6, 2025. Photo: AFP

Commuters pass from an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi on September 4, 2025. Photo: AFP

Muhammad Younus, 45, inflates a balloon while selling along an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi on September 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Residents visit an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi on September 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters