In Pictures: Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated with religious fervour

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated with great religious fervour and solemnity across the nation today.
The day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), dawned with 31 gun salute in the federal capital, and a 21 gun salute in all provincial capitals.
Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.
While, streets, buildings and roundabouts have been decorated with lights and green flags to mark the religious occasion.
Meanwhile, the government has announced a public holiday today, in honour of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).
