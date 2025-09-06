BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-06

Convicted inmates: Cabinet recommends 100-day remission

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday recommended a 100-day remission in prison sentences for convicted inmates in observance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, under the newly formulated Special Remission Policy 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the proposal has been forwarded to the president for approval under Article 45 of the Constitution. The move is part of an initiative to align penal relief with religious occasions.

The recommendation comes amid mounting concern over the country’s severely overcrowded prison system. As of mid-2025, Pakistan’s jail population stood at 102,026 inmates – against an authorised capacity of just 65,811 – reflecting an occupancy rate of 152 per cent, official data shows.

Overcrowding is particularly acute in the larger provinces. Punjab’s prisons are operating at 173per cent capacity, while Sindh reports 161per cent. In comparison, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at 116 per centand 103 per cent, respectively.

A significant portion of the incarcerated population – around 73.4 per cent – comprises under-trial prisoners, underscoring systemic delays in the judicial process. Among juvenile detainees, the figure is even higher, with 85 per cent awaiting trial.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Cabinet PM office Special Remission Policy 2025 prison sentences

Comments

200 characters

Convicted inmates: Cabinet recommends 100-day remission

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories