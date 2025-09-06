Convicted inmates: Cabinet recommends 100-day remission

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday recommended a 100-day remission in prison sentences for convicted inmates in observance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, under the newly formulated Special Remission Policy 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the proposal has been forwarded to the president for approval under Article 45 of the Constitution. The move is part of an initiative to align penal relief with religious occasions.

The recommendation comes amid mounting concern over the country’s severely overcrowded prison system. As of mid-2025, Pakistan’s jail population stood at 102,026 inmates – against an authorised capacity of just 65,811 – reflecting an occupancy rate of 152 per cent, official data shows.

Overcrowding is particularly acute in the larger provinces. Punjab’s prisons are operating at 173per cent capacity, while Sindh reports 161per cent. In comparison, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at 116 per centand 103 per cent, respectively.

A significant portion of the incarcerated population – around 73.4 per cent – comprises under-trial prisoners, underscoring systemic delays in the judicial process. Among juvenile detainees, the figure is even higher, with 85 per cent awaiting trial.

