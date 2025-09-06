Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Hilal-e-Jurat, Chief of the Air Staff

Defence & Martyrs Day of Pakistan symbolises the exemplary courage, sacrifice and unity of the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan. The day holds a special significance in our history, as it revives the memory of our nation’s resolve in the face of aggression, thus showing the world that Pakistan knows how to safeguard its territorial integrity. In a similar vein, the aggressor yet again challenged the very existence of a peaceful country in May 2025, but was routed with the same ancestral spirit, which is our hallmark.

Alhamdulillah, this resounding success was the outcome of remarkable synergy displayed by our Armed Forces, coupled with people's full support and Allah’s special blessings. While commemorating this momentous day, we remember the extraordinary achievements of our heroes and pay them glowing tributes for their ultimate sacrifices.

My Dear Countrymen! Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and believes in maintaining peaceful and cordial relations with its neighbours as well as the international community at large. Despite our strong desire for peaceful co-existence, we cannot remain oblivious to the sacred obligation of Pakistan’s defence. We have been challenged many a time through aggression from across the border but overpowered the threats to our very survival on the strength of national cohesion.

Today, I once again assure the entire nation that, as always, by grace of Allah Almighty the aerial defence of Pakistan is invincible. Well-cognizant of the fast-changing security dynamics, Pakistan Air Force stands committed to its mission with singularity of purpose. The latest link in chain of victories secured by PAF in Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-um-Marsoos has once more proved our will and capability to guard the aerial frontiers of our motherland.

On this historic occasion of our national pride and unity, I take this opportunity to share in the grief of those affected by devastating floods and stand in solidarity with them. Let me assure that Pakistan Air Force, in coordination with Sister Services, is ever ready to employ all available resources to extend full support in their hour of need.

On this special day, we also acknowledge the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren and pay homage to Kashmiri Shuhada who laid down lives in their just struggle for self- determination.

May Allah Almighty give us strength and guide our efforts to defend the country in keeping with aspirations of the people of Pakistan! (Aameen).

Pakistan Air Force Zindabad!

Pakistan Paindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025