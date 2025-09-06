WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 05, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 04-Sep-25 03-Sep-25 02-Sep-25 29-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10245 0.10243 0.102437 0.102477 Euro 0.851937 0.853028 0.852842 0.851793 Japanese yen 0.004943 0.004921 0.00497 0.004975 U.K. pound 0.983747 0.981168 0.979531 0.983639 U.S. dollar 0.731465 0.732024 0.732305 0.730651 Algerian dinar 0.005633 0.005634 0.005639 0.005633 Australian dollar 0.477281 0.47684 0.478781 0.4777 Botswana pula 0.054682 0.05485 0.05458 Brazilian real 0.134015 0.134368 0.13394 0.134662 Brunei dollar 0.567599 0.567548 0.569665 0.569265 Canadian dollar 0.528936 0.530683 0.531079 0.531692 Chilean peso 0.000755 0.000751 0.000756 0.000755 Czech koruna 0.034852 0.034912 0.034817 0.034848 Danish krone 0.114133 0.114297 0.114273 0.114118 Indian rupee 0.008297 0.008308 0.008319 0.008317 Israeli New Shekel 0.217439 0.217153 0.216274 0.219283 Korean won 0.000525 0.000526 0.000526 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39615 2.39903 Malaysian ringgit 0.172964 0.173035 0.173081 0.173222 Mauritian rupee 0.015808 0.015789 0.015876 0.015862 Mexican peso 0.038996 0.039172 0.039146 0.03919 New Zealand dollar 0.430211 0.428856 0.431621 0.43039 Norwegian krone 0.072487 0.072909 0.073055 0.072515 Omani rial 1.90238 1.90383 1.90456 1.90026 Peruvian sol 0.207155 0.207549 0.2071 0.206983 Philippine peso 0.012733 0.012776 0.012788 0.012799 Polish zloty 0.200396 0.200346 0.199941 0.199855 Qatari riyal 0.200952 0.201105 0.201183 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195057 0.195206 0.195281 Singapore dollar 0.567599 0.567548 0.569665 0.569265 Swedish krona 0.077319 0.077537 0.07751 0.077051 Swiss franc 0.908765 0.909912 0.910261 0.910582 Thai baht 0.022634 0.022582 0.022666 0.022599 Trinidadian dollar 0.108496 0.108678 0.108708 U.A.E. dirham 0.199326 0.199402 Uruguayan peso 0.018222 0.018278 0.018282 0.018269 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025