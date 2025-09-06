BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 05, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        04-Sep-25      03-Sep-25      02-Sep-25      29-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10245        0.10243       0.102437       0.102477
Euro                             0.851937       0.853028       0.852842       0.851793
Japanese yen                     0.004943       0.004921        0.00497       0.004975
U.K. pound                       0.983747       0.981168       0.979531       0.983639
U.S. dollar                      0.731465       0.732024       0.732305       0.730651
Algerian dinar                   0.005633       0.005634       0.005639       0.005633
Australian dollar                0.477281        0.47684       0.478781         0.4777
Botswana pula                                   0.054682        0.05485        0.05458
Brazilian real                   0.134015       0.134368        0.13394       0.134662
Brunei dollar                    0.567599       0.567548       0.569665       0.569265
Canadian dollar                  0.528936       0.530683       0.531079       0.531692
Chilean peso                     0.000755       0.000751       0.000756       0.000755
Czech koruna                     0.034852       0.034912       0.034817       0.034848
Danish krone                     0.114133       0.114297       0.114273       0.114118
Indian rupee                     0.008297       0.008308       0.008319       0.008317
Israeli New Shekel               0.217439       0.217153       0.216274       0.219283
Korean won                       0.000525       0.000526       0.000526       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar                                    2.39615        2.39903
Malaysian ringgit                0.172964       0.173035       0.173081       0.173222
Mauritian rupee                  0.015808       0.015789       0.015876       0.015862
Mexican peso                     0.038996       0.039172       0.039146        0.03919
New Zealand dollar               0.430211       0.428856       0.431621        0.43039
Norwegian krone                  0.072487       0.072909       0.073055       0.072515
Omani rial                        1.90238        1.90383        1.90456        1.90026
Peruvian sol                     0.207155       0.207549         0.2071       0.206983
Philippine peso                  0.012733       0.012776       0.012788       0.012799
Polish zloty                     0.200396       0.200346       0.199941       0.199855
Qatari riyal                     0.200952       0.201105       0.201183
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195057       0.195206       0.195281
Singapore dollar                 0.567599       0.567548       0.569665       0.569265
Swedish krona                    0.077319       0.077537        0.07751       0.077051
Swiss franc                      0.908765       0.909912       0.910261       0.910582
Thai baht                        0.022634       0.022582       0.022666       0.022599
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108496       0.108678       0.108708
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.199326       0.199402
Uruguayan peso                   0.018222       0.018278       0.018282       0.018269
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

