BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:28am

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Field Marshal Asim Munir will continue to serve as the army chief until November 2027 under the existing law.

The question about extension in the tenure of Army Chief will arise after 2027, he said while talking to media.

Rana Sanaullah lauded General Asim Munir’s bravery who raised the heads of the nation with pride during Marka-e-Haq against India.

Responding to a query, he claimed that the opposition was trying to create civil war like situation in the country. The civil war like attempt was made on May 9 and later on but made it clear that nobody will be allowed to create such situation. “No one can harm the integrity of Pakistan and such elements will be crushed,” he said.

Moreover, in a TV show, Rana Sanaullah clarified that after amendments to the law, no new notification was required for the air chief or other service chiefs regarding their tenure. “On the day the air chief completes his five-year term, he will automatically retire,” he added.

He stressed that the current arrangement is in line with the law, which has allowed multiple extensions in the past, and said continuity in leadership was important given Pakistan’s security and regional challenges.

He maintained that all key decisions were made with the approval of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. He said the current National Assembly will complete its term until 2029, dismissing the PTI founder’s political moves as unrealistic. He said the government is open to talks if the PTI founder wishes to pursue politics, whether from jail or outside.

On economic affairs, the PML-N leader clarified that there is no discussion on creating new provinces, but changes to the NFC Award are under consideration to address financial imbalances. He said the federation is under severe fiscal pressure, while provinces have greater capacity and consensus will be sought to resolve the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan COAS Rana Sanaullah Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Adviser PM on Political Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories