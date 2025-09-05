Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Field Marshal Asim Munir will continue to serve as the army chief until November 2027 under the existing law.

The question about extension in the tenure of Army Chief will arise after 2027, he said while talking to media.

Rana Sanaullah lauded General Asim Munir’s bravery who raised the heads of the nation with pride during Marka-e-Haq against India.

Responding to a query, he claimed that the opposition was trying to create civil war like situation in the country. The civil war like attempt was made on May 9 and later on but made it clear that nobody will be allowed to create such situation. “No one can harm the integrity of Pakistan and such elements will be crushed,” he said.

Moreover, in a TV show, Rana Sanaullah clarified that after amendments to the law, no new notification was required for the air chief or other service chiefs regarding their tenure. “On the day the air chief completes his five-year term, he will automatically retire,” he added.

He stressed that the current arrangement is in line with the law, which has allowed multiple extensions in the past, and said continuity in leadership was important given Pakistan’s security and regional challenges.

He maintained that all key decisions were made with the approval of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. He said the current National Assembly will complete its term until 2029, dismissing the PTI founder’s political moves as unrealistic. He said the government is open to talks if the PTI founder wishes to pursue politics, whether from jail or outside.

On economic affairs, the PML-N leader clarified that there is no discussion on creating new provinces, but changes to the NFC Award are under consideration to address financial imbalances. He said the federation is under severe fiscal pressure, while provinces have greater capacity and consensus will be sought to resolve the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025