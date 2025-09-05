BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
Wheat flour, bread: CM Maryam directs authorities to maintain prices

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:52am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to take strict measures to maintain prices of wheat, flour and bread in the province.

She directed the authorities concerned to ban use of wheat in feed mills, for which section 144 should be imposed. On her directions, special powers have been given to SDOs of PERA to check wheat hoarding, besides taking strictest legal action to stop it.

She directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against those who increase prices of flour and bread under the guise of floods.

The chief minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that Price Control Magistrates have been immediately mobilized to stop wheat hoarding. She said that the price of bread should not increase by more than Rs 14, and the price of a 20-kg flour bag should not increase by more than Rs 1810.

She vowed not to allow prices of flour and bread to increase due to floods, and said, “Wheat hoarding is tantamount to hostility towards people.”

