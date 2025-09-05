BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Nuzhat Nazar Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Thailand on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade by advancing talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and exploring cooperation in sectors such as information technology, services, and the Halal food industry.

The understanding was reached during a meeting of the Pakistan-Thailand Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) with the Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, Rongvudhi Virabutr.

The meeting was chaired by Mir Jamal Raisani, Deputy Convener of the PFG, and attended by several parliamentarians and stakeholders.

Thai envoy urges KCCI to advocate for FTA conclusion

In his opening remarks, Raisani underscored the importance of revitalising the parliamentary friendship group under the leadership of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, describing it as an essential platform for promoting parliamentary diplomacy and fostering closer bilateral ties.

Highlighting the historical and cultural linkages between the two countries, particularly through Pakistan’s Gandhara heritage, Raisani noted the potential for deeper collaboration in trade, education, tourism, IT, and skills development.

He called for the establishment of a counterpart friendship group in the Thai Parliament to institutionalise cooperation and bolster people-to-people contacts.

